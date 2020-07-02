COVID cases on the rise in Kenya with 268 new infections, 3 deaths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Kenya is fast approaching her peak for COVID-19, following a high number of infections recorded since last week.

A day after recording 307 cases, the highest on a single day, authorities said 268 new infections were recorded on Thursday. This raises the country’s caseload to 6,941.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the new cases were recorded from 2,074 samples tested since Wednesday.

20 more patients were also discharged, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 2,109.

Developing story…..