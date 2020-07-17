COVID-19 cases soars to 12,062 in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – Kenya is fast moving to the peak of COVID-19 infections, with an increased number of positive cases by the day.

On Friday, the country’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced 389 new cases, raising the national tally to 12,062. A five-month-old infant was among the reported cases.

Of the new cases, 260 were male and 129 females.

“I am begging men that please follow the set containment measures. Please wear masks. Men are two-thirds of the number of infection cases in the country,” he said, adding that “The government has already personalized the fight against the virus and now its upon you the citizen to play your part we must all take it very serious.”

1,126 patients were also cleared after recovering from the virus.

Director General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth said 781 were discharged from various hospitals while 345 were cleared from home-based care, a new approach adopted by the government for asymptomatic cases.

Fatalities in the country rose to 222 after 5 more patients succumbed to the virus, the Health CS said.

Nairobi County still leads in the number of infections with Kagwe revealing that the capital had so far recorded 6,671 cases followed by Mombasa County which he said was stabilizing in the number of infections having posted 1, 794 cases.