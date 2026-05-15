Former Nigerian minister sentenced to 75 years in rare corruption verdict

Saleh Mamman, a former Nigerian power minister, has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for laundering 33.8bn naira ($24.7m; £18.5m), a rare conviction against corrupt officials in the West ​African nation.

Last week, Mamman was found guilty of 12 counts, including using private firms to funnel money linked to government-funded power plants.

The 68-year-old was sentenced in absentia on Wednesday – according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mamman has been “out of circulation” and “without trace” since his conviction.

On Monday, the high court in the capital Abuja issued an arrest warrant for Mamman, who was power minister from 2015 to 2021.

Mamman, who led the ministry of power under then President Muhammadu Buhari, has not publicly commented on his conviction.

However just weeks before he was sentenced, the former minister announced plans to run for Taraba State governor in the 2027 elections, on behalf of Nigeria’s ruling party.

“Today marks a defining moment in my journey of service to our dear state. With a deep sense of responsibility and unwavering commitment, I have officially obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the governorship of Taraba State,” he wrote on social media.

Mamman led the ministry of power at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had promised to tackle corruption.

Mamman was eventually sacked by Buhari in a cabinet reshuffle, after what the president called an “independent and critical self-review”.

During Mamman’s sentencing on Wednesday, the high court ordered him to repay 22bn naira ($16m; £12m).

The case is part of a wider anti-corruption drive targeting former government officials.

Other high-profile investigations by the EFCC have involved former Justice Minister Abubakar Malami and former Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was recently declared wanted by the agency. They have both denied the allegations.

Mamman’s conviction has reignited public anger over Nigeria’s long-running electricity crisis – especially as the former minister had promised he would improve matters.

Despite being one of Africa’s largest energy producers, Nigeria continues to face chronic power shortages, with frequent blackouts affecting homes and businesses across the country.

Many households and companies rely on fuel-powered generators for electricity, while rising fuel prices have left millions struggling.