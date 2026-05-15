Burnham to make bid to return as MP as pressure mounts on Starmer

Andy Burnham will attempt to return to the Commons as an MP, after Wes Streeting resigned as health secretary, saying he had lost confidence in Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, said he would ask to run for Labour in Makerfield after Labour MP Josh Simons said he would resign to make way for him.

Any candidate in a Labour leadership contest to replace Sir Keir must be an MP.

Streeting called for a broad debate about what comes next but did not say he would run for leader.

Speculation has been rife over Sir Keir’s future as leader following a disastrous set of election results for Labour last week. No leadership challenge has been triggered.

Earlier on Thursday, former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, also seen as a potential challenger to Sir Keir, said she had resolved her tax affairs with HMRC.

Announcing he would stand down, Simons said he believed Burnham could “drive the change our country is crying out for”.

Burnham said he would seek people’s support to return to Parliament in order to “bring the change we have brought to Greater Manchester to the whole of the UK and make politics work properly for people”.

He would, he added, “not take a single vote for granted” and would “work hard to regain the trust of people” in the north-west constituency, which Labour held in 2024 with a majority of 5,399 votes over Reform UK.

Reform leader Nigel Farage said the party looked forward to the contest and would “throw absolutely everything at it” after giving Labour a drubbing at the recent council elections in the area.

Burnham was blocked by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee from contesting the Gorton and Denton by-election in February, which Labour lost to the Green Party.

The BBC understands Sir Keir will not seek to block Burnham from becoming the Labour candidate in Makerfield.

An ally of Sir Keir said he was “focused on bringing the party together so it can tackle the issues facing working families”.

The by-election date is yet to be announced and depends on when the government triggers the formal process.