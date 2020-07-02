Connect with us

Capital News
The Headquarters of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

2 former Kenya Pipeline officials arrested over Sh30mn scandal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday arrested two Former Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) officials, over irregular payment of Sh30 million for three transformers which were never installed.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak said former KPC Chief Manager-Technical Elias Maina Karumi and Former Chief Electrical Engineer Josphat Kipkoech Sirma will be arraigned in court on Thursday.  

The search for the former KPC Managing Director Charles Kiprotich Tanui was also intensified with Mbarak urging him to present himself at the commission offices at Integrity Centre.

They are accused of abuse of office, making a false document and willful failure to comply with law relating to procurement.

“The EACC established that a total Sh30 million was paid to M/s Redline Limited using false documents whereas the items were never installed, tested or commissioned as per the contract agreement,” Mbarak said.

