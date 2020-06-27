31 COVID-19 recoveries registered raising cleared cases since April 1 to 1,936

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 27 – Thirty-one more coronavirus patients have been discharged from isolation centres having recovered from the virus raising the number of recoveries reported since April 1 to 1,936.

This represents a 33.3 per cent recovery rate in the county.

Health Chief Administrative Mercy Mwangangi Saturday said the 31 were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

“We are happy to report that we have discharged 31 patients from various hospitals bringing to total 1,936 the total number of those who have recovered so far,” said Mwangangi.

Coronavirus cases reported in the country since March 14 stand at 5,811 after the country confirmed 278 additional cases out of 4074 samples analyzed within 24 hours.

The health ministry said 181 of the new coronavirus patients are male while 97 are female.

The cases reported Saturday include two foreign nationals.

The cases are distributed in Nairobi (171), Mombasa (37), Nakuru (17), Kiambu (12), Busia (10), Uasin Gishu (9), Kajiado (4), Migori (3), Kericho (2), Machakos (2), Nandi (2), Trans Nzoia (2), Siaya (1), Taita Taveta (1), Kwale (1), Kisumu (1), Makueni (1), Meru (1) and Vihiga (1).

“The youngest is one year old while the oldest is 84,” Mwangangi added.

The country’s coronavirus death toll rose to 142 after four more patients succumbed to the virus within a period of 24 hours.

The country’s case fatality rate however marginally declined to 2.4 per cent.

Kenya recorded the highest fatality rate in April at 5.1 per cent.