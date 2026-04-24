EACC CEO Mohamud Elected President of Regional Anti-Corruption Body

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 — The Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Abdi Mohamud, has been elected President of the Eastern Africa Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities(EAAACA),marking a significant boost to Kenya’s role in shaping regional anti-corruption efforts.

Mohamud formally assumed the presidency on Friday following the association’s 16th Annual General Meeting held in Nairobi from April 20 to 24, 2026.

He previously served as Vice President of the regional body for two years.

He takes over from Naluzze Aisha Batala, who was commended for her leadership and commitment to strengthening collaboration among anti-corruption agencies across Eastern Africa.

“In his acceptance remarks as the new President, Mohamud expressed humility and gratitude for the trust bestowed upon him by member institutions,” EACC said.

“He reaffirmed his commitment to building on the strong foundation established by his predecessor, with a focus on deepening collaboration, enhancing partnerships, and strengthening collective action against corruption across the Eastern Africa region and beyond.”

Mohamud outlined key priorities for his tenure, including strengthening mutual legal assistance frameworks, enhancing intelligence sharing and joint operations, and promoting the harmonization of anti-corruption laws and policies across member states.

He also stressed the importance of peer learning, benchmarking, and technical exchange programmes to improve institutional effectiveness.

He highlighted the upcoming launch of the Centre for Research on Ethics and Anti-Corruption (CEREAC), scheduled for June 2026 in Nairobi, describing it as a critical platform for generating evidence-based research to inform policy, prevention, and enforcement strategies in the region.

The new president called on heads of anti-corruption agencies and stakeholders to actively support the regional agenda and participate in the CEREAC launch, positioning it as a shared hub for innovation and knowledge exchange.

Mohamud said his election signals a shift toward stronger regional coordination, with the aim of enhancing policy influence, operational synergy, and the global positioning of Eastern Africa’s anti-corruption efforts.

The 16th AGM brought together representatives from eight East African countries and featured a series of engagements, including the 31st Executive Committee Meeting, ARINEA Steering Group discussions, the 8th Asset Recovery Workshop, and an Anti-Corruption Conference.

The meetings provided a platform for experience sharing, capacity building, and strengthening institutional networks in the fight against corruption across the region.