Chaos rock Ford kenya meeting as officials say Wetangula ousted

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – There were chaos at a Ford Kenya meeting on Sunday, after members clashed over reports that a section of the leaders had ousted Senator Moses Wetangula as the party leader.

Trouble started when officials announced that Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi is the new party leader.

Some of the members present at the meeting at a Nairobi hotel said the changes had not been ratified, and accused leaders from Bungoma of orchestrating the move in a bid to take over the party illegally.

A statement circulated later stated that Wetangula had been ousted for “gross misconduct, moral impropriety and violation of the Party Constitution.”

Wetangula was scheduled to address a press conference from the party headquarters later Sunday.

Political realignments have intensified in the country lately, with a huge meeting convened on Friday by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, at his Kajiado residence, where he hosted dozens of Luhya leaders to foster unity.

Wetangula and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi–both seen as leading lights in Luhya politics did not attend the meeting.

Developing story….