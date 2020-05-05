Connect with us

Five militants were killed in the ensuing battle with five AK47 rifles recovered

5 Al Shabaab militants killed in foiled attack on SNA at Bilis Qooqani

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Kenyan soldiers under the African Union Mission to Somalia Saturday quelled a planned attack on Somalia National Army by Al Shabaab militants at Bilis Qoo-qani, a town in the Afmadow district of the Lower Juba region of southern Somalia.

Kenya Defence Forces Spokesperson Colonel Zipporah Kioko indicated that 20 militants attacked a Somalia National Army camp from three directions.

Five militants were killed in the ensuing battle with five AK47 rifles recovered.

“KDF will continue to work closely with SSF in support of operations to restore peace and reduce the threat posed by Al-Shabaab. Additionally, KDF will continue to build the capacity of SSF as well as assist them in stabilization, reconciliation and peace building in Somalia,” Colonel Kioko said in a statement.

The KDF mans Sector Two which is the southernmost AMISOM frontline sector based in the border town of Dhobley which sits across the common border between Somalia and Kenya.

Kenya Defence Forces have forward operating bases in 10 other towns apart from Billis Qooqani which came under attack.

