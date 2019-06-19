Police seeking 30 days to complete probe on bloggers Alai and Safari

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – Two bloggers accused of circulating photographs of slain police officers following the Wajir attack were on Wednesday arraigned in court.

Robert Alai and Patrick Safari—both popular among social media users—were paraded at the Milimani Law Courts following their Tuesday arrest.

The prosecution said police want to continue detaining them for 30 days to enable them complete an investigation, because they intend to charge with a terror-related charge.

A magistrate was set to make the ruling later at 3pm.