Concern over safety in schools as man found in Rusinga Girls dormitory in Mbita

, NAIROBI, Kenya June 4 – Even before the dust settles on the Moi Girls School incident where one of the students’ was allegedly defiled, Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo now says another similar incident has been reported in her constituency.

Addressing a media briefing at Parliament Buildings on Monday, Odhiambo said she was notified about the incident by the constituency sub-county security team that a man was found hiding in one of the girl’s dormitory at Rusinga Girls School on Saturday, raising concerns on the safety of the girl’s in boarding schools across the country.

“How can such an incident happen yet there was a watchman at the time? Where was he when it happened that someone brave enough to go to the dorm break the door and get in,” asked Odhiambo.

The lawmaker termed the incident as worrisome and asked the government to handle the issue with a lot of seriousness that it deserves cautioning that if treated casually it may encourage other culprits to pursue the act in other schools.

“In both Moi and now Rusinga Girls it was a case of where one man illegally gained access into the school compound, what of a case where there were more

She called on the Ministry of Education and treasury to work together in curbing such incidents especially through setting aside reasonable budgetary allocations that will cater for the security in schools.

“The money we are allocated in the Constituency Development kitty is not sufficient enough to for instance build walls in our girls schools. Treasury should consider allocating funds to schools, monies that will facilitate in putting up safety measures in schools,” she said.

Odhiambo promised to table proposals in Parliament to amend the sexual offences Act and the Education Act in a bid to have provisions where offenders who defile school going children are punished severely.

At the same time, going forward the lawmaker proposed that schools should be guarded by armed police as replacement for watchmen who would find themselves in a defenseless situation in the event the school is attacked by armed people.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter who accompanied her called on the Ministry of Interior to move with speed and act before other incidents occur in other schools.

“It is alarming that girls can be raped while still in school, places where they are expected to be protected. It is unacceptable and action needs to be taken fast,” he said.

Keter further demanded that an inquiry should be opened to look into the matter before it replicates in other learning institutions.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi echoed Keter’s sentiments and said a thorough investigation should be carried out and the culprits brought to book.

Meanwhile, Moi Girls School remains closed for a week following reports of rape at the institution.

On Saturday, parents flocked to the institution demanding to take their children home after they were informed of the rape incident