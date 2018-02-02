2 inmates recuperate after accidental shooting by warden

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Two inmates at the King’ong’o GK Prison are recuperating at the Nyeri Referral Hospital after they were accidentally shot by a senior prison warden.

The two were shot at around 7am while preparing to take up morning duties routinely assigned to them by a warden of the rank of inspector but whose identity was not revealed.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Central Region Stephen Kiplangat, the officer had a bullet accidentally released from his firearm leading to injuries of the two inmates.

Kiplangat said that one had suffered injuries on his fingers and the other on his back, also adding that one is serving a 10-year jail term while the other a two-year term.

He however said the incident could have occurred as a result of negligence on the side of the warden on handling his firearm.

“We are pursuing this matter to establish what exactly happened after which appropriate action will be taken against him,” he said.

He confirmed that the officer was still at the facility saying that he had not escaped as some sources had initially indicated.

The hospital management declined to give an update on the status of the two patients after members of the press sought an interview.

In September 2000, six inmates were shot dead by prison wardens at the same prison when it was alleged they were trying to escape.