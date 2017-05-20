Wenger ‘surprised’ by Mazzarri sacking

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Walter Mazzarri’s impending departure caught him off guard but doesn’t feel it will affect Watford against Manchester City.

Mazzarri’s exit at the end of the final game has been confirmed by the Premier League side after the Italian led the Hornets to safety – but his lack of connection with the club fans has been identified as the downfall to his reign at Vicarage Road.

The Gunners are hopeful that the third place City and Liverpool slip up on the final day of the season in order to gain qualification to the Champions League.

Wenger’s side trail the Reds by a single point and Pep Guardiola’s men by three points, albeit the Citizens hold a superior goal difference by five.

“I am surprised. I don’t think that will have an influence on the game,” Wenger told reporters ahead of the Everton clash.

“I am always sad when managers get sacked, he has done a good job to maintain Watford at a good level.

“Will it have a positive or negative impact I don’t know. You need to know the situation inside the club to judge that. Even though we live just next door, I don’t know.”