FKF Supremo Hussein Extends An Olive Branch To Mariga Faction After FIFA Dismisses His Ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Breaking his silence following weeks of intense administrative warfare, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has fiercely defended his reputation, lamenting a calculated smear campaign that he says grossly violated his constitutional rights.

Addressing the media on Tuesday afternoon at a Nairobi hotel, Mohammed struck a dual tone of deep personal frustration and administrative reconciliation.

While asserting his willingness to work with all disgruntled factions to grow the domestic game, the FKF chief insisted that institutional order, aligned interests, and adherence to the rule of law must remain absolute non-negotiables moving forward.

The development came just 24 hours after world football governing body FIFA officially stepped in to nullify an attempt by a faction of the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) to force the supremo to provisionally step aside.

Reflecting on the emotional and professional toll of the boardroom coup attempt, which played out highly publicly over the last month, a visibly firm Mohammed noted that the reputational damage had already been inflicted.

“If you look at what happened about a month ago, that was a gross violation of my constitutional rights. You can imagine being smeared all over the country, and now I have a lot of work to do to clear my name. But the damage has already been done, how do you recover from that?” Mohammed stated.

Despite the personal grievance, Mohammed emphasized that his administrative focus would not be derailed by political sideshows. “I am very focused and firm in what I believe in. I believe in unity, in a common goal and purpose to achieve something greater than our individual interests.”

In a direct message to the aggrieved NEC members and other dissatisfied stakeholders across the football ecosystem, Mohammed reiterated that his door remains wide open for collaborative governance.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed, in a meeting with FKF PL chairmen after FIFA dismissed his ouster on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Photo/FKF

However, he cautioned that any grievances must be channeled through legitimate, legally recognized structures rather than illegal boardroom ambushes.

“We need to come together and work as a team, the entire football ecosystem. I cannot succeed in isolation. But at the same time, we have to have aligned interests in whatever it is that we do. So, for me, my position is clear: we need to move and work as a team, and we need to adhere to rules and regulations,” Mohammed explained.

He reminded the football fraternity that Kenya boasts robust internal and external legal mechanisms designed specifically to resolve disputes equitably.

“If anybody is disgruntled about anything, there is due process that must be followed. There is a court to address this thing, and that is why the judicial processes are there. I am a big proponent of following the law and adhering to the process.”

Mohammed’s address carries immense weight, coming on the exact day top-flight club chairmen converged at the same venue to present a unified resolution calling for an independent body to run the Kenyan Premier League.

Backed by FIFA’s recent heavy-handed warning of potential international suspensions against anyone breaching the FKF constitution, Mohammed’s statements signal that his administration is prepared to confidently steer the ship.

By demanding a return to rule-based operations, the FKF President has laid down a clear ultimatum for the federation: unity will be embraced, but anarchy will be systematically dismantled under the guidance of the law.