The Snubbed King of Zambia! Moses Shumah Sweeps Club Awards but Misses Harambee Stars Call-Up - Capital Sports
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Moses Shumah (centre) poses with his award. PHOTO/POWER DYNAMOS

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The Snubbed King of Zambia! Moses Shumah Sweeps Club Awards but Misses Harambee Stars Call-Up

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2026 – What more does Moses Shumah have to do to wear the national colors?

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That is the burning question echoing across the football circle in Kenya after the Kenyan forward dominated the Power Dynamos FC 2025/2026 Awards Gala in Zambia, walking away with a spectacular hat-trick of individual honors.

Shumah was officially crowned the club’s Top Scorer, the Fans’ Player of the Season, and the prestigious Footballer of the Year.

The sweep caps off a magnificent, trophy-winning campaign where his goals and relentless work rate propelled Power Dynamos to the Zambian Premier League title.

Yet, despite conquering one of the most physical and competitive leagues on the continent, Shumah’s phone remained silent when Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy named his latest national squad.

Shumah’s transition to the Zambian top flight has been nothing short of a masterclass.

In a league traditionally unforgiving to foreign strikers, the Kenyan international quickly became the focal point of the Dynamos’ attack.

His consistent performances throughout the 2025/2026 season provided the lethal edge his team needed to secure the championship.

His recognition by both the technical bench (Footballer of the Year) and the demanding fanbase (Fans’ Player of the Season) underscores just how vital he was to the club’s success.

Shumah’s glaring omission from the national team setup has raised eyebrows and sparked intense debate among Kenyan football enthusiasts.

When Benni McCarthy took the reins of the Harambee Stars, the expectation was a clean slate rooted strictly in current form and elite meritocracy. For a Kenyan striker to lead a foreign giant to a league title and sweep their end-of-season awards is usually a guaranteed ticket to international football.

Instead, Shumah finds himself on the outside looking in, begging the question, if winning a golden boot and a championship abroad isn’t enough to merit a call-up, what exactly is the criteria for selection under the current national team technical bench?

While the international snub is a bitter pill to swallow, Shumah’s stock has never been higher.

With three individual trophies in hand and a winner’s medal around his neck, the forward has proved his pedigree on the continental stage.

As Power Dynamos prepare to enter the CAF Champions League next season, Shumah will have the perfect high-profile platform to keep knocking on McCarthy’s door and hoped get a call-up for the AFCON 2027.

For now, he remains Kenya’s most decorated uncalled king.

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