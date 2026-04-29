Mission Los Angeles: Harambee Starlets Learn Olympic Fate as CAF Hosts LA 2028 Qualifiers Draw

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – The road to Hollywood officially begins today. Kenya’s Harambee Starlets will discover their path to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducts the highly anticipated qualifying draw at its headquarters in Cairo.

Starting at 3:00 PM EAT, the draw will be streamed live on CAF TV, setting the stage for what Kenya hopes will be a historic maiden appearance at the Olympic Games.

After narrowly missing out in previous cycles, most notably the heart-wrenching exit against Zambia in the 2020 qualifiers, the Starlets enter this campaign with renewed ambition and a more experienced squad.

Kenya is part of an expansive 35-nation field vying for just two available slots reserved for Africa.

The competition is a “who’s who” of continental powerhouses, including reigning African champions South Africa, the formidable Super Falcons of Nigeria, and rising giants like Morocco and Zambia.

The qualification journey will be a test of endurance and tactical depth, played across five grueling rounds.

Only the two teams that survive all five stages will carry the African flag to the United States for the Games, scheduled for July 11–29, 2028.

Under the guidance of the technical bench, the Starlets have been steadily building momentum. With several key players now plying their trade in top European and Asian leagues, the team looks better equipped than ever to navigate the early rounds of the qualifiers.

For Kenya, an Olympic spot would be more than just a tournament entry; it would be a statement of arrival for the women’s game in the country.

As the balls are drawn in Cairo, Kenyan fans will be watching for the first round matchup, where a favorable opening draw is crucial for building early momentum, and regional derbies where potential clashes against East African rivals like Uganda, Tanzania, or Ethiopia could provide high-stakes drama early in the campaign.

The Path to the Final Four. Fans will be mapping out the potential route to the final rounds, where the traditional big five of African football usually lie in wait.

The mission is clear: five rounds, two slots, one dream. Let the journey to LA 2028 begin.