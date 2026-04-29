A Record-Breaking Semi-Final – The Antidote To Modern Football?

PARIS, France, Apr 29 – Every once in a while a match comes along that reminds us all why football is referred to as the beautiful game.

Paris St-Germain’s record-breaking 5-4 Champions League semi-final first-leg victory over Bayern Munich was one such occasion.

It was the highest scoring semi-final since Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 6-3 in the 1959-60 European Cup – and will live long in the memory.

Not for its tactical genius or calculated gameplans, but for two sides with remarkable attacking quality throwing everything at it in the hope of securing a place in next month’s final in Budapest.

In a campaign where set-pieces have become king, defensive interventions are celebrated like goals and the long throw-in has made a comeback, this was a refreshing reminder that simply scoring more goals than your opponent can be the key to success.

Bayern opened the scoring in a breathless first half, but defending European champions PSG came back in thrilling style to gain a three-goal advantage at 5-2 and surely put one foot in the showpiece.

But the German champions showed their tenacity and talent to reduce the deficit to one and ensure they remain in the tie for next week’s return leg in Munich.

As pundits and fans celebrated an extraordinary advert for the game, PSG boss Luis Enrique enjoyed it too.

“It was amazing. I think it was the best match I have ever managed as a coach,” he said.

“It had amazing rhythm, trying to play offensive football, trying to show their quality. I think everybody had fun watching the match. I’m happy because we won.”

‘This is the way to play football’

The tone was set for a dazzling European encounter when both sets of fans unfurled giant tifos before kick-off – PSG’s was emblazoned with the words ‘the conquest of Europe’, while the visitors’ banner urged their side to ‘give everything’.

In a chaotic opening 45 minutes at the Parc des Princes, both sides did just that.

It was fitting the two top-scoring sides in the Champions League this season put five goals on the scoreboard in a mesmerising, end-to-end opening period.

Harry Kane’s penalty was cancelled out by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s clinical finish, before Joao Neves’ glancing header and Michael Olise’s moment of individual brilliance left the sides level.

Many will suggest the PSG penalty, awarded after Bayern defender Alphonso Davies was deemed to have handled an Ousmane Dembele cross in the box, was harsh. Dembele calmly converted to give PSG a 3-2 lead at the break.

But the controversial incident was ultimately overshadowed by what pundits called one of the greatest halves of football they had ever witnessed.

Former England captain Alan Shearer said on Amazon Prime: “I can’t stop smiling at how open and bonkers this game is.

“It’s one of the greatest games I’ve ever been to. Two teams that believe in their own ability to outscore their opponent.”

The chaos continued after the break with PSG building a three-goal cushion, again through Kvaratskhelia and Dembele, leaving some to wonder if the outcome had been settled.

But Bayern were unwilling to let the chance of a first Champions League title since 2020 get away from them as they fought back in fearsome fashion.

Goals from Dayot Upamecano and Diaz were met with stunned silence from the home fans and no further response from the PSG players as the hosts finished with a slim advantage.

“I have been managing for more than 15 years, and I have to say it was the most exciting [match],” added Luis Enrique.

“It is important to show that that is the way to try to play football. OK, we are not happy as a coach when you concede four goals, but I’m happy because we won.”

It was the first time in any major European semi-final that both sides had scored at least four goals, and just the second time in a Champions League knockout match after Chelsea and Liverpool drew 4-4 in the 2008-09 quarter-final.

With PSG netting 43 goals and Bayern 42, it was also the first time two teams have each scored more than 40 times in a Champions League campaign.

But was it a defensive disaster?

In a match littered with fascinating battles, it was ultimately a showdown between Europe’s two most potent attacking line-ups.

For PSG, there was the composure and speed of Vitinha, the incisive passes and clinical finishing of Dembele and the moments of Kvaratskhelia magic.

Bayern had the electrifying ability of Olise, the explosive energy of Diaz and the ruthlessness of Kane. The trio have netted more than 100 goals between them across all competitions this season.

But at times, defences could be called into question.

Bayern’s full-throttle approach in the second half left them exposed at the back and PSG duly punished them, while the Ligue 1 side appeared stunned as the visitors pulled back two goals, unable to believe they had not put the tie to bed.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany admitted: “We suffered but we were dangerous. Five goals away from home in the Champions League normally means you’re out but the chances we had, made us believe.

“I’ve seen a lot of good defending today but the game is such fine margins, you either go full into the battles, or retreat fully. The in-between doesn’t work against that level of players.”

Kane also praised his side’s defence, despite it being the first time Bayern had conceded five goals in the competition since 1994-95.

But former England forward Wayne Rooney disagreed with the sentiment as he added: “I love Harry Kane but there is no way he can be praising his defenders. The defending from both teams was really bad, I think he is being modest there.”

A boost for Arsenal or Atletico Madrid?

While this was the opposite to the style many fans have become weary of this season – defensive set-ups and an over-reliance on set-pieces – it is perhaps unlikely to be replicated in Wednesday’s second semi-final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Two sides who pride themselves on their defensive resilience, and more likely to be found holding out for a late goal than playing heavy metal football, will have watched this match with caution.

Chances from open play have been tough to come by for the Gunners this season and a battle to see who can outscore who may not fall in their favour.

But they know they can rely on their defensive strengths and that may prove crucial to preventing a chaotic final.

“Ask the goalkeepers if they were happy with the scoreline,” said former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf. “We’ve seen teams like Arsenal getting so many clean sheets and making a difference.

“If there is a team that could bring it home, it could be them.”