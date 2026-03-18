FKF Issue Warning as Women’s National Super League Joins Boycott Wave

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18, 2026 — The administrative crisis in Kenyan women’s football has officially spread beyond the top flight, after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) issued a stern warning to Women’s National Super League (WNSL) clubs following reports of a planned boycott.

In a formal notice dated March 18, 2026, acting chief executive officer (CEO) Dennis Gicheru responded to a boycott letter sent by WNSL clubs on March 15.

“The Federation’s stance remains firm, honor your fixtures or face automatic forfeiture and additional disciplinary action,” he said.

The unrest in the second-tier WNSL mirrors the problems that brought the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to a standstill last weekend.

While the WPL clubs have entered a temporary truce following a meeting at Kandanda House, the WNSL clubs appear to be just beginning their push for better operational standards and administrative transparency.

The federation has acknowledged the concerns of the WNSL leadership but has pushed any formal dialogue to next month.

According to the notice, the FKF leadership has scheduled a meeting with WNSL clubs for the second week of April, followed by a session with Women’s Division One teams.

Despite the promise of a meeting, the federation’s letter contains a clear ultimatum designed to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s empty pitches:

“We wish to remind you that deliberate refusal to honour scheduled league matches will automatically lead to your club forfeiting the match and may be subject to further disciplinary action,” Gicheru stated.

This hardline approach comes just a day after Mathare United Women FC, a prominent WNSL side, officially broke ranks with the boycott movement.

The club’s CEO, Jecton Obure, unequivocally denied involvement in any strike action, stating that Mathare prefers to handle grievances through appropriate channels.

With the WPL clubs set for a deep dive meeting on April 8 and the WNSL clubs scheduled for the following week, April is shaping up to be a defining month for the future of the women’s game in Kenya.

As the WNSL fixtures approach, all eyes will be on whether the clubs follow through with their boycott or if the threat of forfeitures, combined with the fragmentation seen in Mathare United’s stance, will keep the ball rolling.