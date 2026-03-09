Why BB Bread coach is 'unsatisfied' with FKF Cup shock win over Gor Mahia - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor's Patrick Essombe (right) in action against BB Bread. PHOTO/FKF CUP

Kenyan Premier League

Why BB Bread coach is ‘unsatisfied’ with FKF Cup shock win over Gor Mahia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2026 – BB Bread head coach Ajastine Okoba believes his side deserved more from their shock 1-0 win over Gor Mahia in their FKF Cup Round of 32 fixture at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Okoba says the FKF Division 1 side grew into the game in the second half and carved out chances that should have ended up in the back of the net.

“Gor being a big side…in the first half, we had to be cautious and stay back. Gradually as the game went on, we grew in confidence and managed to stretch the pitch. We managed to create a number of spaces in the backline and get a number of chances. We should have scored at least two or three goals,” the gaffer said.

Dennis Kioko scored the lone goal in the dying embers of the game as the breadmakers choked the life out of another bigwig.

It followed on from last month’s upset of AFC Leopards at the Police Sacco Stadium, winning their FKF Cup tie on post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Coming back to Sunday’s victory, Okoba said it was all about biding their time, working against the confidence of their opponents, who came out guns blazing in the second half to finish the job – to no avail.

He also credited their victory to proper research on their day’s opponents.

“All this is because of the hard work that we have all put in. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and we prepared well. We have been analysing our opponents’ past games…looking at a lot of videos to identify their weakness and I am glad we have been duly rewarded for it,” Okoba said.

The gaffer further reserved praise for their sponsors, BB Bread, who he noted motivated the players to give their all on the pitch.

“They have come in and motivated the players to work really hard. I want to thank him for the support extended to us to enable all this to become a reality,” Okoba added.

The Kayole-based side will now wait to know their opponents in the Round of 16.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020