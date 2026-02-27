Shabana salivating for AFC Leopards after win over Mathare United

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 27, 2026 – After putting Mathare United to the sword, Shabana FC are targeting the scalp of AFC Leopards in their next Kenya Premier League encounter on Sunday evening.

Tore Bobe skipper George Orako says they are hungry to maul the felines as a tribute to their loyal fans.

“They have been with us through the thick and thin…even when things are tough, they have always pushed us on. This Sunday, we are up against Leopards and we are going for nothing short of three points. We want to make our fans happy…give them something to smile about,” Orako said.

Both teams are on 40 points, although Fred Ambani’s charges sit second thanks to their superior goal difference.

Leopards have also played 21 games, one less than Sunday’s opponents.

Due to the foregoing, Sunday’s encounter in the capital promises to be a firecracker as both sides chase leaders Gor Mahia, who boast 46 points from 21 matches.

Peter Okidi’s charges are yet to drop a single point since their 3-3 draw with APS Bomet at the Gusii Stadium on January 24.

On Wednesday, Orako was on the mark with a last-gasp equaliser as Shabana outclassed Mathare 1-0 to cement their third place spot in the league.

A day later, Ingwe suffered a huge dent in their title charge, losing to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) by the same scoreline.

For Orako, scoring the winning goal was a huge achievement for him in light of previous struggles.

“It’s been long since I last scored and it feels great to do so. It gives me a lot of confidence heading to the next match. Mathare has been one of the toughest opponents for us and it gives me pleasure to finally get a win over them,” he said.

Orako further said they are reaping the benefits of patience and persistence.

“We have been patient…that is something we have been working on. Even when things didn’t work out, we kept pushing forward in search of the winning goal. We have been working hard in training on how to take advantage of such moments and I am happy it finally came off,” the skipper said.