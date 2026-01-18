Shabana disown fake list of expenditure after widespread queries over club spending

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 18, 2026 – Shabana have come out to disown a document circulating online, which indicates a list of extravagant spending of the club’s resources.

Issuing a statement, the club’s secretary general Eliphaz Kerama says the information contained in the document is grossly inaccurate.

“It has come to our attention that a fabricated document is circulating on various social media platforms containing false and misleading information regarding expenditure following the Shabana FC versus Gor Mahia FC match. We wish to categorically inform the public that this document is false, misleading and does not originate from Shabana FC,” Kerama said in a letter posted on social media.

The secretary general further clarified that no club official or representative was paid with money from the gate collection.

“Consequently, the club did not incur any expenses in the areas falsely lusted in the circulating document. Additionally, the club confirms there were no individual or personal expenditures for clubs officials or representatives as alleged,” he said.

The document circulating indicated that the club had raked in just over Ksh 3.1 million from the gate collection for the tie against Gor Mahia at the Gusii Stadium on January 11.

Out of that amount, the club was ‘allegedly’ left with Ksh 337 500 after incurring expenses, many of which caught the eye of those who came across it.

Some of the expenditure that raised eyebrows include allowances to branch chairpersons, club president, secretary general and organising secretary.

There were also rumours of players not receiving their allowances, a claim Kerama denied.

“Regarding the match in question, the club paid a cumulative winning and draw allowance of Kes 839,000, with an additional top-up of Kes 169,000, bringing the total to Kes 1.08 million. This payment cleared all team alliwances, including those related to the Sofapaka FC match,” he said.

Shabana are one of three largest clubs in the country by virtue of a huge, diehard fanbase.

As a result, the club often reaps big from gate collections, a process further enhanced by adoption of online ticketing.