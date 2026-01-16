Kunihira, Amunyolete Lead Tight FKF Women’s Premier League Scoring Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 16, 2026 – The race for the FKF Women’s Premier League Golden Boot is heating up as Margaret Kunihira of Kenya Police Bullets and Martha Amunyolete of Vihiga Queens remain neck and neck at the top of the scoring charts.

The two prolific forwards are tied on 10 goals, underlining their importance to their respective sides midway through the first leg of the season.

Kunihira popularly known as ‘Magical Maggy’ has been instrumental in Kenya Police Bullets’ impressive campaign, delivering goals at crucial moments to keep her side firmly in the title conversation.

Her combination of pace, movement and composure in front of goal has made her one of the most feared attackers in the league.

Amunyolete, on the other hand, continues to be Vihiga Queens’ attacking heartbeat.

Known for her sharp instincts and intelligent positioning, she has consistently delivered in big moments, helping Vihiga remain among the league’s strongest contenders.

Just behind the leading duo is Linda Kihara of Kayole Starlets, whose seven goals reflect her growing influence and confidence in attack.

She is tied on the same tally with Purity Alukwe, Kunihira’s teammate at Kenya Police Bullets, giving Police two players inside the league’s top four scorers.

Further down the list, Airin Madalina of Vihiga Queens and Ruth Chebungei of Bungoma Queens have each netted six goals, keeping themselves firmly in the Golden Boot conversation as the season progresses.

With the league table tightly contested and key fixtures looming, the battle for individual honours is expected to intensify.

As teams push for consistency and points in the second half of the season, goals from these leading scorers could prove decisive in shaping both the title race and continental qualification spots.

One thing is certain, the FKF Women’s Premier League is witnessing one of its most competitive scoring races in recent seasons and the race is far from over.