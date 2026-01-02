Kenya Rugby Union announce dates for 2026 National Sevens Circuit

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 2, 2026 – This year’s National Sevens Circuit (NSC) will kick off in Nakuru with the Prinsloo 7s in what promises to be two months of entertaining rugby 7s action.

All roads lead to Nakuru Athletic Club for the opening leg of the series — Prinsloo 7s — July 25-26 before heading to Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu for the Dala 7s on August 1-2.

After a one-week break, action returns to the capital city for the George Mwangi Kabeberi 7s, followed by the Driftwood 7s in Mombasa a week later, on August 22-23.

September begins with the Embu 7s on 6-7 before the series culminates in Nairobi with the Christie 7s at the RFUEA Grounds.

The series provides an opportunity to the best talents in rugby 7s to showcase themselves and enhance their chances of a national team call-up.

KCB Rugby will be out to defend the title they won last year after garnering 126 points over the six legs — 18 ahead of second placed Strathmore University Leos.

National Sevens Circuit calendar of events

Prinsloo Sevens (Nakuru): 25th–26th July

Dala 7s (Kisumu): 1st–2nd August

George Mwangi Memorial Kabeberi 7s: 15th–16th August

Driftwood Sevens (Mombasa): 22nd–23rd August

Embu 7s (Embu): 5th–6th September

Christie Sevens (Nairobi): 12th-13th September