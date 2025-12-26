Salah scores penalty as 10-man Egypt edge out South Africa in Afcon - Capital Sports
Egyptian players celebrate their win over South Africa. PHOTO/TOTALENERGIES AFCON 2025

Afcon 2025

Salah scores penalty as 10-man Egypt edge out South Africa in Afcon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 26, 2025 – Mo Salah scored a first half penalty as Egypt beat South Africa by a solitary goal at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

The Liverpool forward sent Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams the wrong way after he was fouled in the danger area by Khuliso Mudau at the stroke of halftime.

The penalty was awarded after a considerable amount of time spent on review via the VAR.

The Pharaohs were reduced to 10 men immediately after a reckless challenge by Mohammed Hany.

South Africa came back from the breather with all guns blazing but were unable to find a way through the Egyptians’ defence.

Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy was a wall in goal for the seven-time continental champions, coming up with last-ditch saves to preserve the lead.

The win continues the Pharaohs’ perfect run in the tournament and extends their lead in Group B to six points from two games.

They face Angola in their last Group B fixture, the Antelopes having drawn 1-1 with Zimbabwe in an earlier tie.

