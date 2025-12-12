Police Bullets Eye Redemption, Top Spot in Critical Clash Against Vihiga Queens

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 12, 2025 – Kenya Police Bullets will be looking to bounce back and revive their title challenge when they face a tricky test against Vihiga Queens in a highly anticipated FKF Women’s Premier League (WPL) fixture on Saturday at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

The defending champions, currently seated 3rd on the log with 15 points from just six matches, suffered a significant setback last weekend, falling 1-0 to Ulinzi Starlets — their first loss of the season.

This defeat saw them surrender ground to leaders Trinity Starlets (17 points) and second-placed Kayole Starlets (16 points).

However, the team’s championship aspirations remain firmly alive.

The current standings show that Police Bullets have the most efficient attack in the league, boasting a formidable goal difference of +21.

Crucially, Police Bullets have two games in hand on the top two teams.

A win against Vihiga Queens this weekend would take them to 18 points and provisionally catapult them past Trinity Starlets into the top spot, setting up a thrilling end to the first half of the season as they look to catch up on their postponed fixtures.

Their opponents, Vihiga Queens, are not to be underestimated.

Lying sixth on the table with 11 points from six games, the two-time league champions are also a side with an impressive goal difference of +9.

They will be keen to break into the top five, making this match a fiercely contested affair between two of the league’s heavy hitters.