Ulinzi Starlets dream big again after felling champions Police Bullets in Disciplined Forces Derby

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 8, 2025 — Ulinzi Starlets captain Diana Shakava says Sunday’s hard-earned 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten Police Bullets is the motivation the team needed as they push to climb the Women’s Premier League standings.

Shakava, who led by example in the tightly contested clash, hailed her teammates for a united and disciplined performance that delivered three crucial points on Sunday afternoon.

“We are very happy with the three points because we fought for them as a team. Everyone gave 100% effort and that is why we got the win. We worked for this result, and we’re grateful to God for it,” the skipper said.

The match had its moments of controversy, including a disallowed Ulinzi goal, but the captain insisted the team quickly refocused on finishing the job.

“As for the disallowed goal, those things happen in football. You can’t dwell on it. Whether they say it was offside or not, it’s already in the past. Today’s goal was clean, that one is clear,” Shakava said.

The win marks a strong response from Ulinzi Starlets, who had endured a few hiccups earlier in the campaign.

Shakava believes the result could be a turning point as they head into the next fixtures with renewed confidence.

“This win motivates us, it gives us energy going into the next game so we can give our fans and everyone another three points,” she added.

With Police Bullets suffering their first defeat of the season, Ulinzi Starlets victory sends a clear message that they remain serious contender and their captain is confident the momentum will only grow from here.