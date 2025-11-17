Vihiga Queens Aim to Break Draw Streak Against Trinity Starlets - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Vihiga Queens line up before their encounter against Zetech University Sparks. PHOTO/VIHIGA QUEENS

Women Premier League

Vihiga Queens Aim to Break Draw Streak Against Trinity Starlets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 17, 2025 – Vihiga Queens will be looking to end their run of draws when they take on Trinity Starlets in the upcoming Women’s Premier League clash.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The latest was a challenging encounter away at Zetech on Saturday, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

These results have set them back in the title race, leaving them trailing league leaders Police Bullets, who are yet to lose a game in this campaign.

Coach Boniface Nyamunyamu  described the recent game as tough, noting the challenges of playing on Zetech’s home ground.

“Earning one point has helped the team, but our target was to get three points. We also appreciate Ato Jaloose for helping us secure this point,” he said.

Nyamunyamu stressed the importance of correcting mistakes from the recent match, adding that if the team addresses them, they are poised for a strong performance in their next outing.

He also highlighted that their approach is focused on the league while preparing players for national duty, including AFCON.

Trinity Starlets, who defeated Ulinzi Starlets 1-0 on Saturday, will present a tough test for the Queens.

 “We are preparing the team mentally to face worthy competitors. It’s important we give our best to secure results,” the gaffer said

With Police Bullets maintaining their unbeaten run, Vihiga Queens know they cannot afford further slip-ups if they are to stay in contention for the title.

A win against Trinity will be crucial as the league enters a competitive phase, with every point now critical for teams aiming to lift the crown.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020