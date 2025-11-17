Vihiga Queens Aim to Break Draw Streak Against Trinity Starlets

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 17, 2025 – Vihiga Queens will be looking to end their run of draws when they take on Trinity Starlets in the upcoming Women’s Premier League clash.

The latest was a challenging encounter away at Zetech on Saturday, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

These results have set them back in the title race, leaving them trailing league leaders Police Bullets, who are yet to lose a game in this campaign.

Coach Boniface Nyamunyamu described the recent game as tough, noting the challenges of playing on Zetech’s home ground.

“Earning one point has helped the team, but our target was to get three points. We also appreciate Ato Jaloose for helping us secure this point,” he said.

Nyamunyamu stressed the importance of correcting mistakes from the recent match, adding that if the team addresses them, they are poised for a strong performance in their next outing.

He also highlighted that their approach is focused on the league while preparing players for national duty, including AFCON.

Trinity Starlets, who defeated Ulinzi Starlets 1-0 on Saturday, will present a tough test for the Queens.

“We are preparing the team mentally to face worthy competitors. It’s important we give our best to secure results,” the gaffer said

With Police Bullets maintaining their unbeaten run, Vihiga Queens know they cannot afford further slip-ups if they are to stay in contention for the title.

A win against Trinity will be crucial as the league enters a competitive phase, with every point now critical for teams aiming to lift the crown.