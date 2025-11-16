Vihiga Queens Slip Further in Title Chase as Police Bullets Extend Lead in FKFWPL

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16, 2025 — Matchweek 5 of the FKF Women’s Premier League delivered crucial shifts at both ends of the table, with Vihiga Queens once again losing ground in the title race after being held to a 0–0 draw by Zetech Sparks at the Zetech University Grounds.

The stalemate marks Vihiga’s second consecutive draw, a result that continues to widen the gap between them and the league leaders Kenya Police Bullets.

Despite dominating possession and creating promising openings, the former champions could not find the breakthrough they desperately needed, allowing their chase for the top spot to stall for a second week running.

With the Bullets in ruthless form, every dropped point now feels costly for Vihiga.

Meanwhile in Homa Bay, Gideon Starlets stunned many by securing their first win of the season, defeating Kisumu All Starlets 3–0 in a spirited performance that breathed new life into their campaign.

Goals on both sides of the break ensured a well-deserved victory and lifted them off the bottom of the standings.

At the Ulinzi Complex, Trinity Starlets pulled off a hard-fought 1–0 win over Ulinzi Starlets.

The narrow victory pushes Trinity deeper into the title conversation as they keep the pressure on the frontrunners with a composed and disciplined display away from home.

But the biggest statement of the weekend came from the relentless league leaders Kenya Police Bullets, who swept aside Bungoma Queens with a commanding 4–0 win at the Police Sacco Stadium.

The Bullets’ clinical attack once again tore through their opponents, extending their unbeaten run and tightening their hold on the top spot.

The storyline grows increasingly clear, Police Bullets continue to soar at the summit, while Vihiga Queens, once their closest challengers are now stumbling at the wrong moment.

With momentum shifting and pressure rising, the title race is beginning to take shape, and Vihiga will need to rediscover their sharpness quickly if they hope to catch the flying Bullets.