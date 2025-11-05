Catherine Brace Fires Bungoma Queens to First-Ever Women's Premier League win - Capital Sports
Action between Madira Soccer Assassins (in black) and Bungoma Queens. PHOTO/BUNGOMA QUEENS.

Women Premier League

Catherine Brace Fires Bungoma Queens to First-Ever Women’s Premier League win

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 5, 2025 – Bungoma Queens finally broke their winless streak in the FKF Women’s Premier League, stunning Madira Soccer Assassins 2-1 in Kisumu to claim their first-ever top-flight victory since joining the league.

Forward Catherine was the hero of the day, netting two decisive goals that sealed the historic triumph for the Queens.

Her composure and sharp finishing ensured that Bungoma made the most of their chances in a tense, end-to-end encounter that kept fans on edge until the final whistle.

The win was not just a morale boost but also it was a statement of intent.

After a slow start to the season, Bungoma Queens showed resilience and belief, overturning their early struggles to earn three crucial points on the road.

The result lifted Bungoma Queens to eighth place on the league standings, moving them out of the relegation zone and injecting fresh confidence into the squad ahead of upcoming fixtures.

With Vihiga Queens and Kenya Police Bullets leading the standings after commanding 6–0 wins, and Ulinzi Starlets maintaining pressure in third, Bungoma’s breakthrough adds an exciting twist to the 2025/26 FKF Women’s Premier League narrative — one that now features a new rising force eager to challenge the established order.

