Turbo-charged for F1: Kenyan teen secures place in French F4 after excellent performances in Indian Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shane Chandaria celebrates his win in the Indian Championships. PHOTO/SHANE CHANDARIA

Motorsport

Turbo-charged for F1: Kenyan teen secures place in French F4 after excellent performances in Indian Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29, 2025 – Kenya’s Formula 4 teen sensation Shane Chandaria has secured a coveted spot in the French F4 for next year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 15-year-old has been turning heads with mind-boggling performances in the Indian Championships, earning him a seat in the prestigious French F4 – where only 10 are reserved for foreign drivers.

With two rounds left, Shane leads the championship with 12 points, having qualified fastest in four straight rounds.

This feat took his podium count to four, in addition to becoming the only competitor with three fastest laps this season.

The teenager was delighted with how his F4 campaign has panned out thus far.

Shane Chandaria in action at the Indian Championships. PHOTO/SHANE CHANDARIA

“My 2025 Indian F4 campaign is off to a strong start! With four poles in five qualifyings, 4 podiums including 2 race wins, multiple fastest laps, and now the championship lead after round three,” he said.

He credited his success to a strong support system that has enabled him to deliver consistently on the track.

Shane Chandaria celebrates at the end of a race. PHOTO/SHANE CHANDARIA.

“The pace has been incredible, and I’m proud to deliver consistent front-running results! Thank you to everyone that’s supported and helped me on my Journey so far!” Shane said.

The teenager has made no secret of his desire to compete at the highest level of the sport – Formula 1.

Shane Chandaria in action at the Indian Championships. PHOTO/SHANE CHANDARIA.

His dream began as a go-kart competitor in Kenya where he enjoyed much success before he moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 12.

Thereafter, he transitioned to F4 where he vied for a spot in the French F4 but fell shot after making a mistake in the finals in June this year.

It was then that he decided to go to the Indian Championships, a decision that has proven a masterstroke going by his performances.

FIA F4 India results :
Round 1
Qualifying – 2nd
Race 1 – 2nd
Race 2 – 5th

Round 2
Pole in Q1 and Q2
Race 1- DNF (engine failure)
Race 2 – 7th (electronics issue)
Race 3 – win
Race 4 – 4th
Fastest lap of event – 1:40.6

Round 3
Pole on Q1 and Q2
Race 1 – 6th
Race 2 – 1st + fastest lap
Race 3 – 5th + fastest lap
Race 4 – 3rd
Fastest lap of event – 1:06.5
Awarded:
“Fastest lap of the weekend”
“Driver of the Day”

Leading the championship by 12 points with 2 rounds left.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020