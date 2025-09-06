New Era as Nyadiero elected Beach Handball Commission chair

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 6, 2025 – Caroline Nyadiero is the new chair of the Beach Handball Commission, under the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF).

Nyadiero’s appointment was confirmed by Secretary General Mr. Gikaria Nderitu and Federation President FK Paul, marking another milestone for the longstanding beach handball administrator.

“This event is more than sport—it’s a movement. We’re building pride, unity, and environmental stewardship through every match played on our beaches,” she said.

Nyadiero has long been instrumental in the development of the beach handball in the country, famously tutoring the women’s team to silver at the African Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia in 2023.

She was also in charge of the team at this year’s International Handball Federation (IHF) Youth Championships in Tunisia in June.

She has also leveraged on the sport to advance gender equality at the coast in addition to environmental conservation efforts at various beaches around the region.

This, she does through the Championing Gender Equality through Handball in Coastal Kenya programme.

Within the federation, Nyadiero has held various positions, including chairing the Kenya Handball Women Commission.

In 2020, she was nominated for the African Woman in Sport award, alongside sports journalist Usher Komugisha and Nontuthuko Mgabhi.

Nyadiero says the appointment has renewed her as she intensifies her efforts to use beach handball as a vehicle for social change.

“Every bare footstep on the sand leaves a mark of history. Let each one be a celebration of unity, joy, and respect for our environment. Through beach handball, we’re not just playing—we’re shaping a legacy of empowered youth and cleaner shores,” she said.