Gor Mahia sign Ghanaian duo as club continue rebuild ahead of new season - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New Gor Mahia signing George Amonno (R) with club vice-chair Sally Bolo. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

Gor Mahia sign Ghanaian duo as club continue rebuild ahead of new season

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 3, 2025 – Gor Mahia have announced the signing of Ghanaian duo Ebenezer Adukwa and George Amonno.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the club said the two have signed two-year deals each as the 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions continue their rebuild.

Adukwa joins K’Ogalo from Ghanaian side Bechem United, who he signed for in 2023 from Albanian club KF Trepca 89.

The 24-year-old forward featured 38 times for his immediate former team, scoring three thrice and assisting the same number.

New Gor signing Ebenezer Adukwa signs his contract at the club. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Similarly, Amonno joins from the Ghanaian league where he last plied his trade for Karela United.

The 26-year-old striker scored one goal in 19 appearances for the side in the 2023/24 season.

The two are the sixth signings for coach Charles Akonnor following the arrival of a number of Harambee Stars players including Byrne Omondi (goalkeeper), defenders Mike Kibwage, Lewis Bandi and Mohammed Siraj, midfielder Fidel Origa from Bandari as well as Posta Rangers striker Felix Oluoch.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020