Gor Mahia sign Ghanaian duo as club continue rebuild ahead of new season

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 3, 2025 – Gor Mahia have announced the signing of Ghanaian duo Ebenezer Adukwa and George Amonno.

In a statement, the club said the two have signed two-year deals each as the 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions continue their rebuild.

Adukwa joins K’Ogalo from Ghanaian side Bechem United, who he signed for in 2023 from Albanian club KF Trepca 89.

The 24-year-old forward featured 38 times for his immediate former team, scoring three thrice and assisting the same number.

New Gor signing Ebenezer Adukwa signs his contract at the club. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Similarly, Amonno joins from the Ghanaian league where he last plied his trade for Karela United.

The 26-year-old striker scored one goal in 19 appearances for the side in the 2023/24 season.

The two are the sixth signings for coach Charles Akonnor following the arrival of a number of Harambee Stars players including Byrne Omondi (goalkeeper), defenders Mike Kibwage, Lewis Bandi and Mohammed Siraj, midfielder Fidel Origa from Bandari as well as Posta Rangers striker Felix Oluoch.