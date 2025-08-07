Arsenal New Signing Gyokeres ‘will be in really good place’ for start

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 7 – It was only a pre-season friendly against Villarreal, yet there was still a feeling of excitement and anticipation heading to Emirates Stadium as Arsenal supporters looked to see new £64m signing Viktor Gyokeres in action.

Fans are desperately hoping the 27-year-old striker will be the missing piece whose arrival allows the Gunners to lift a trophy for the first time since 2020.

The loudest cheers before kick-off were for Gyokeres when his name was read out in the starting line-up. The only noise to rival it came for the introduction of talented 15-year-old Max Dowman.

There was expectation every time the ball went near the Sweden international and it looked as though his team-mates were also trying to make sure Gyokeres scored on his first start, and at his new home ground.

That did not happen as Arsenal lost 3-2 to the La Liga side, with another summer signing Christian Norgaard and captain Martin Odegaard on target in each half.

But there were promising signs, and the hour Gyokeres played will be crucial to his fitness before Arsenal start the new Premier League season at Manchester United on Sunday, 17 August.

Having not trained with a team for two months after leaving Sporting, and with another Arsenal game to follow on Saturday against Athletic Bilbao, manager Mikel Arteta said the forward will “100%” be ready for the Old Trafford test.

“I think mentally, and understanding what he needs to do, he will be 100% or more,” added the Spaniard.

“Because he is so willing and so confident he can deliver straight away, I have no doubts he will be in a really good place.

“We already broke that line today, because I think it was very important for him to start a match and start to have the feeling and the connection with the team.

“He’s been with us only a week or so, but I already saw a lot of things and a lot of purpose, especially the way he was attacking in certain spaces.

“So, in general, for a lot of players that haven’t played many minutes, we have a lot now that they’re going to be ready for Saturday [against Bilbao] in a much better condition.”

Building fitness and connections

Arsenal seem to be trying to get the ball into the box a lot quicker as they attempt to play to Gyokeres’ strengths.

He was close to getting on the end of a first-half cross, before wafting a leg at an awkward delivery and then being denied by a good save when played into the area in the second period.

When asked how long it will take for the former Coventry City forward to settle into his new surroundings, Arteta was optimistic.

“I hope days,” he said with a smile. “Every day in training I think he is getting a really good feeling.

“He is building connections outside, which is really important with players that are going to help him to get in the position that he needs to get in.

“His fitness level, he hasn’t trained with a team for two months. I think he is on five sessions before today. I think on Saturday he will take another step and be in a better condition.”