Most lucrative job? Hundreds apply for Gor Mahia head coach position

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14, 2025 – Over 140 people have applied for the vacant head coach position at record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

In a statement, the club said 148 have thus far presented their names to be considered for the position, which fell vacant this month after the dismissal of Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno and the entire technical bench.

“Shortlisting and interview process is scheduled to take place within the course of the week,” the club added in the statement.

Apart from the head coach position, the club revealed that 21 have applied to be assistant coach whereas seven have sought the team manager position.

Additionally, the club have received 13 applicants for the chief executive officer (CEO) position that was previously held by Raymond Oruo.

K’Ogalo are in a rebuild after a trophyless season in which they relinquished the league title to Kenya Police after finishing second with 59 points — six less than the law enforcers.

They also lost 2-1 to Nairobi United in the FKF Cup final, a fortnight ago, to kiss goodbye to their only chance of continental football, next season.

The loss incurred the wrath of the K’Ogalo faithful at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, who chased after Otieno who they accused of the poor results.

Subsequently, the Ambrose Rachier-led board disbanded the entire technical bench, including head coach, assistant, team manager, goalkeeper coach, physiotherapist, team doctor as well as strength and conditioning coach.

Former assistant coach Michael Nam has since found new pasture at promoted side APS Bomet who unveiled him as head coach at the end of last week.

As pertains to Gor, the search continues even as the club continues to be linked to a number of players including former AFC Leopards midfielder Clyde Senaji, Bandari FC defender Siraj Mohammed and goalkeeper Bryne Omondi, among others.