Cold weather not enough to douse Chemining hot streak as Prisons athlete wins national championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 26, 2025 – Loice Chemining was the standout of Day One of the Athletics Kenya (AK) National Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Thursday.

The Kenya Prisons athlete clocked 31:39.09 to win the women’s 10,000m, in a rain-soaked final held at midday.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) athlete Cintia Chepngeno finished second after clocking 32:22.44 as Rebecca Mwangi, also of Kenya Prisons, timed 32:22.85 to finish third.

Chemining was competing in her first race since winning the Bangsaen 10km road race in Thailand in March, where she clocked 31:26 to triumph in the women’s category.

She was also victorious at the Malaga Marathon, where she timed 1:05:46.

Nyaruai reverts to type

African Games bronze medalist Mary Nyaruai began her season on a bang, winning the women’s 1500m.

Nyaruai clocked 4:09.68 to cross the finish line first, ahead of the 2021 World Under 20 3000m champion Teresia Gateri, who timed 4:10.10 to come second.

Paris Olympian Vivian Chebet bagged the final podium place after clocking 4:11.30 in third place.

Nyaruai has been in action for some time after finishing sixth at the FBK Hengelo Games in the Netherlands in July last year — where she clocked 4:05.00.

Meanwhile, Dominic Abunda maintained his dominance of the local hammer throw scene, accumulating a best score of 61.51m to retain his national title — in addition to leading a podium sweep for KDF.

Adelbert Museveni (56.15m) and Denis Sakwa (53.17m) finished second and third respectively.

Fresh from winning the Kip Keino Classic, George Malala of KDF won the men’s shot put after throwing 16.44m as Benson Wachira — also of the military — threw 15.95m to take second place.

Former national champion Peter Mwangi took third in 15.47m.

Sarah Okumu also led a podium sweep for KDF in the women’s shot put, taking the glory by throwing 15.34m, ahead of Belinda Oburu (15.15m) and Njau Ruguru (14.56m) who took second and third respectively.

The competition continues on Friday with more finals on the menu.