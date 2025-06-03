England to train in tents to replicate World Cup heat

LONDON, England, June 3, 2025 – England are using heated tents as part of training to replicate the conditions they could experience at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

Thomas Tuchel and his squad are in Girona in Spain for a training camp.

England play Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday before playing Senegal in a friendly at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on 10 June.

As part of the training camp the England head coach and the Football Association performance staff will look at how players cope in the extremely hot and humid conditions they could face at the World Cup.

Players will carry out fitness tests inside the tents on exercise bikes, in temperatures they could be expected to face during the tournament, and their recovery will be analysed.

Speaking last week, Tuchel said he expects his players to “suffer” in the tournament’s conditions and he will travel to the Club World Cup this summer in the United States to assess the conditions.

“It is important to see matches now in America, and in Miami at three in the afternoon,” Tuchel said.

“I will see that. How it looks, and we need to understand how to cool the players down, to drink. What our options are.

“Let’s see because it is after the season, so it will be very similar. The actual experience is for the players, but I have done pre-season there in Orlando and I will be very surprised if we do not suffer. Suffering is one of the headlines for this World Cup.”

There have been warnings that the temperatures at 14 of the 16 stadiums being used for the 2026 World Cup could exceed ‘potentially dangerous levels’ during the tournament. In host city Dallas, in an average year more than 80% of June and July days exceed 28C.

England have won their first two World Cup qualifiers under Tuchel and sit top of the Group K table.