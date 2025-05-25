Omanyala warms up for Kip Keino with second-place finish in Rabat Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala finished second in the men’s 100m at the fourth leg of the Diamond League in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday night.

Omanyala clocked 10.05, behind winner, South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who ran 9.95.

The 2022 World champion Fred Kerley of the United States, came third in 10.07.

Omanyala was competing in his umpteenth race in 2025, having already steered the national 4x100m relay team to the World Championships in Tokyo.

He also set an African record of 14.70 seconds in the men’s 150m at the Atlanta City Games in the United States, a week ago.

The 2022 African 100m champion will now turn his attention to next weekend’s Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi where he is expected to be the headline act at the World Continental Tour Gold event.

He will be running in the men’s 100m where, against World Indoor 60m silver medalist Kennedy Lachlan (Australia), Olympic 4x100m relay champion Jerome Blake (Canada) and Olympic 4x100m relay silver medalist Bayanda Walaza (South Africa), among others.