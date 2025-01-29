Injured Djokovic pulls out of Serbia Davis Cup tie - Capital Sports
Novak Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam men's singles titles - a figure matched only by Australia's Margaret Court in the women's game

Tennis

Injured Djokovic pulls out of Serbia Davis Cup tie

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29, 2025 – Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Serbia’s Davis Cup tie against Denmark because of a hamstring injury.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was booed off court by some Australian Open fans last week when he retired with the issue after losing the first set of his semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic, 37, later posted a photo of an MRI taken of his left hamstring with the caption: “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury ‘experts’ out there.”

Serbia are playing Denmark in a first-round qualifying tie, which starts on Friday.

“We are weakened by not playing Novak, but we are still going for the win,” said Serbia captain Viktor Troicki.

“The Danes have a great player in Holger Rune, but our players are also great and I believe in my team.”

