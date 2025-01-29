Arsenal teenager Heaven on brink of Man Utd move

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29, 2025 – Manchester United are close to completing a deal for another promising Arsenal youngster in Ayden Heaven.

United signed striker Chido Obi-Martin from the Gunners in October and the 17-year-old has already impressed in the club’s FA Youth Cup campaign.

Now the Old Trafford outfit are expecting to successfully conclude negotiations with 18-year-old central defender Heaven, who made his senior debut as a substitute in an EFL Cup win at Preston.

Although Arsenal do not want to lose Heaven, the London-born player knows the path to regular first team exposure is blocked as Mikel Arteta has a number of senior defenders who are all performing well.

In contrast, United are on a path to try and massively improve their recruitment, which has been so poor in recent times.

In addition to Obi-Martin, the club has also tied up a deal for Paraguay Under-20 international Diego Leon.

It is not entirely clear whether Heaven would become part of United’s first-team squad or if he would initially work with the Premier League 2 set-up.