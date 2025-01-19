Madrid overcome false start to hammer Las Palmas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, January 18, 2025 – Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Las Palmas and go top of La Liga.

Fabio Silva’s close-range effort gave the visitors a surprise lead but Mbappe levelled from the penalty spot after Sandro Ramirez fouled Rodrygo.

Brahim Diaz slotted home from Lucas Vazquez’s pass to give Real the lead before an exquisite finish from Mbappe, who guided the ball into the net for his 12th league goal of the campaign, put Carlo Ancelotti’s side in complete control at the break.

Rodrygo slotted in Fran Garcia’s cutback in the 57th minute as Real’s dominance continued after the interval.

Las Palmas’ half-time substitute Benito Ramirez was then sent off after a video assistant review of his studs up lunge into the midriff of Vazquez upgraded the initial yellow card to a red.

The result means Real are top of the table, two points clear of Atletico Madrid, who lost against Leganes on Saturday.

Real had three goals ruled out for offside, including what would have been a hat-trick goal for Mbappe while Enland midfielder Jude Bellingham missed a host of chances.

Attention now turns to Wednesday when Real host Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.