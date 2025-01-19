Madrid overcome false start to hammer Las Palmas - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Real Madrid players celebrate their win over Las Palmas. PHOTO/CF MADRID X

Football

Madrid overcome false start to hammer Las Palmas

Published

MADRID, Spain, January 18, 2025 – Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Las Palmas and go top of La Liga.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fabio Silva’s close-range effort gave the visitors a surprise lead but Mbappe levelled from the penalty spot after Sandro Ramirez fouled Rodrygo.

Brahim Diaz slotted home from Lucas Vazquez’s pass to give Real the lead before an exquisite finish from Mbappe, who guided the ball into the net for his 12th league goal of the campaign, put Carlo Ancelotti’s side in complete control at the break.

Rodrygo slotted in Fran Garcia’s cutback in the 57th minute as Real’s dominance continued after the interval.

Las Palmas’ half-time substitute Benito Ramirez was then sent off after a video assistant review of his studs up lunge into the midriff of Vazquez upgraded the initial yellow card to a red.

The result means Real are top of the table, two points clear of Atletico Madrid, who lost against Leganes on Saturday.

Real had three goals ruled out for offside, including what would have been a hat-trick goal for Mbappe while Enland midfielder Jude Bellingham missed a host of chances.

Attention now turns to Wednesday when Real host Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved