Manchester United reject Napoli move for Garnacho - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his goal against Leicester. PHOTO/MANCHESTER UNITED X

English Premier League

Manchester United reject Napoli move for Garnacho

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 17 – Manchester United have turned down an approach for winger Alejandro Garnacho from Italian side Napoli.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Serie A side have made Garnacho, 20, their number-one target and plan to use money raised from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s impending move to Paris St-Germain.

However, they have failed with an initial approach for Garnacho that fell significantly below the Red Devils’ valuation of the Argentina international.

It is not known the precise nature of the communication but it is thought the figure mentioned by Napoli was around £40m.

Though United will listen to offers for academy products to fund a rebuild for manager Ruben Amorim, they are not encouraging bids for Garnacho or England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Speaking on Wednesday, Amorim said Garnacho had a future at Old Trafford.

“That is clear. He has talent,” said Amorim.

“I think he changed the way he sees himself.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He’s finding the best way to play in this system and is improving during training.”

Garnacho played the full 90 minutes as United came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday in the Premier League, a victory achieved thanks to a 12-minute hat-trick from Amad Diallo.

Signed from Atletico Madrid in 2021, Garnacho has made 117 first-team appearances for United since making his debut in 2022 and scored 23 goals.

He has netted eight times in 31 appearances this season but was dropped -alongside team-mate Marcus Rashford – by Amorim for December’s win against Manchester City at the Etihad.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved