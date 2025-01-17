Manchester United reject Napoli move for Garnacho

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 17 – Manchester United have turned down an approach for winger Alejandro Garnacho from Italian side Napoli.

The Serie A side have made Garnacho, 20, their number-one target and plan to use money raised from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s impending move to Paris St-Germain.

However, they have failed with an initial approach for Garnacho that fell significantly below the Red Devils’ valuation of the Argentina international.

It is not known the precise nature of the communication but it is thought the figure mentioned by Napoli was around £40m.

Though United will listen to offers for academy products to fund a rebuild for manager Ruben Amorim, they are not encouraging bids for Garnacho or England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Speaking on Wednesday, Amorim said Garnacho had a future at Old Trafford.

“That is clear. He has talent,” said Amorim.

“I think he changed the way he sees himself.

“He’s finding the best way to play in this system and is improving during training.”

Garnacho played the full 90 minutes as United came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday in the Premier League, a victory achieved thanks to a 12-minute hat-trick from Amad Diallo.

Signed from Atletico Madrid in 2021, Garnacho has made 117 first-team appearances for United since making his debut in 2022 and scored 23 goals.

He has netted eight times in 31 appearances this season but was dropped -alongside team-mate Marcus Rashford – by Amorim for December’s win against Manchester City at the Etihad.