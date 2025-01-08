Kimanzi confident Kenya will field competitive team at CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – Harambee Stars interim coach Francis Kimanzi says the four-team Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar is a perfect opportunity to help him build a competitive team that will represent Kenya at next month’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Kimanzi was tasked with leading the team on the interim after the departure of Engin Firat, and is also expected to be in charge at the CHAN tournament, which Kenya is co-hosting with neighbors Tanzania and Uganda.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Kimanzi believes the Mapinduzi tournament in Zanzibar gives him a perfect opportunity to build his team.

“We are still in the very early stages of testing the players and we want to build a team that is very competitive. We are seeing players showing some very good character and these games in the Mapinduzi Cup are helping is build that better. We want to see better mental character and we have an intention of making the team better in every game,” the coach said.

Kenya has so far played two matches, drawing 1-1 with Burkina Faso and beating Tanzania Mainland 2-0. Kimanzi says he has seen lots of improvement in the team.

The CHAN tournament starts on February 1 and runs till 28th, while the draw will be conducted next week in Nairobi.