France manager Deschamps to step down after 2026 World Cup

PARIS, France, January 7, 2025 – France’s World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps says he will step down after next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 56-year-old is France’s longest-serving coach, having been in charge since 2012.

He led Les Bleus to victory at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as reaching the final of the 2022 tournament in Qatar and Euro 2016 on home soil.

“In 2026 it will be over. In my head it’s very clear,” Deschamps told French broadcaster TF1.

“I’ve done my time, with the same desire and passion to maintain France at the highest level.”