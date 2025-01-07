The rise and rise of Newcastle’s Isak

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 7, 2025 – With nine Premier League goals since the beginning of December, Alexander Isak is leading the charge for a reinvigorated Newcastle United, dragging the club into the Champions League qualification race.

Inconsistency and a struggling attack had led to questions being asked about the direction of travel at St James’ Park, but six wins in a row in all competitions, and a return to form for the 25-year-old Sweden striker, has brought hope back to Tyneside.

As Newcastle prepare to face Arsenal in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg, BBC Sport looks at Isak’s journey to becoming Tyneside’s crown jewel.

From doubts to certainty – how did he get here?

Isak has always dealt with the pressure of potential. As a 16-year-old he became the youngest scorer in local club AIK’s league history, and quickly established himself as a hot prospect across Europe. Comparisons to legendary countryman Zlatan Ibrahimovic soon followed, but the pair could hardly have been more contrasting.

Ibrahimovic’s brash, ego-driven persona was not shared by Isak. Born to Eritrean parents in Stockholm, he grew up humble and introverted, eventually developing into the sort of player and person Newcastle wanted to build their project around.

He has often been likened to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry – great with the ball at his feet, intelligence to roam centrally and out wide, all with a trademark effortlessness.

In 2017 Isak moved to Borussia Dortmund, a breeding ground for potential superstars, but unlike Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland, life in Germany did not work out. Coaches who worked with him recognised his ability, but the player’s shyness stopped him from establishing himself.

However, one meeting between Isak and then Dortmund reserves boss Jan Siewert helped him turn his career around. Over coffee, Siewert showed the young striker two pictures side by side – one of the player sitting on the Dortmund substitutes’ bench, another of him smiling after scoring for Sweden. Siewart asked Isak what the difference was. Confidence. After opening up about his lack of it, Isak began to feel more comfortable.

Although he found his feet on loan in Holland with Willem II in 2019 – scoring 13 goals in 16 Eredivisie games – he joined Real Sociedad to go to the next level.

Isak did not possess the profile of a star, but his talent was not in question. Not forgetting where he came from or his values, he contacted his school Spanish teacher back in Sweden to thank them for helping him gain an understanding of the language, and they ended up reminiscing about a class trip to Barcelona.

Once settled in San Sebastian, Isak scored 17 goals in his second season, going on to impress at Euro 2020 with Sweden too. Though he did not score in the tournament, his group-stage performance against Slovakia showed exactly why he was so coveted, dribbling past defenders at ease and helping his country to a 1-0 win.

Speculation around him intensified, but just six goals in 32 games in 2021-22 reinforced the idea he was not ready to join an elite club for the fee being demanded – more than £60m.

Newcastle initially turned away from a deal at that price, but an injury to Callum Wilson changed their mind and they smashed their transfer record in August 2022.

Arrival and impact in the Premier League

The move created a false narrative around Newcastle’s transfer approach. Because of the wealth of their Saudi Arabian owners, it was said they were rather cavalier to sign Isak for that much – something no other club would do. But that was never the case. The deal had been carefully considered in the wake of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and his talent had long been identified within the club.

Isak’s lack of ego was also a huge factor. Newcastle’s management were keen that each signing fitted the ethos of togetherness and team spirit, but the player’s introversion is certainly no longer a hindrance to his performances.

The club bought into his potential and have been handsomely rewarded for it, although injuries have been a frustration, forcing him to miss five months of his first season with a thigh problem and struggle with a groin issue last term.

A debut strike against Liverpool at Anfield was a taste of things to come however, and he still reached double figures that campaign as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League. In 2023-24, Isak became the first Newcastle player since Alan Shearer two decades earlier to score 20 league goals in a season.

“He is just a constant threat all the time,” Shearer said on BBC Match of the Day last year. “His finishing is excellent and he is confident and cool and believes in everything he is doing.

“Everything about his game is of the highest quality.”

This season started with difficulty – Newcastle were not playing with the identity manager Eddie Howe wanted, failing to dominate the ball and play through the midfield with energy. Isak looked isolated.

Part of why he struggled towards the end at Real Sociedad was a change of system after the departure of Martin Odegaard to Arsenal – Isak was not connecting to the midfield like before. This particular hot streak has coincided with Sandro Tonali playing a deeper role and Bruno Guimaraes pushing higher. There is more control and balance.

“Alex is a world-class talent,” said Howe after the striker scored his first hat-trick for Newcastle in December’s 4-0 win over Ipswich. “The way he took his goals, he has that coolness and composure very few have. When you add into the mix his technical skills, I think he’s got it all.”

What next for Isak?

Newcastle will be keen to keep Isak, and with three and a half years remaining on his contract, their position is strong. Rumours of interest from Arsenal are understandable, perhaps because of his likeness to Henry, but the Gunners will have to pay a hefty fee to sign him. In a PSR world, very few clubs can afford to pay what would be demanded – a reported minimum of £150m, external.

When Newcastle needed to sell for PSR reasons last summer, conversations took place with Liverpool over Anthony Gordon, while Guimaraes’ £100m release clause stood to be activated – but talk of Isak leaving was shut down.

He is the player they do not want to lose under any circumstances and the poster boy of the team – his unique profile makes him almost impossible to replace.

But progress is key to keeping him. He has ambitions for silverware and European football. Fortunately for Newcastle, Isak’s goals mean both are in their sights.