Man on Fire: Isak scores again as Newcastle down Spurs

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 4, 2025 – Alexander Isak continued his magnificent scoring run as Newcastle came from behind to inflict another home defeat on Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham and stretch their winning run in all competitions to six matches.

The visitors came into Saturday’s Premier League game in scintillating form but fell behind after just three minutes when Pedro Porro’s in-swinging delivery was headed in by Dominic Solanke.

However, Anthony Gordon restored parity two minutes later, firing low past Spurs’ debutant goalkeeper Brandon Austin into the far corner in front of watching England manager Thomas Tuchel.

Spurs were adamant Joelinton should have been penalised for handball in the build-up to Gordon’s goal, but the officials deemed that the contact with Lucas Bergvall’s pass was accidental and that the Brazilian’s arm was in a natural position.

Isak dragged a Jacob Murphy cross off target shortly after the half-hour mark but made no mistake from a similar position moments later, slotting home after Radu Dragusin had deflected another Murphy delivery into his path.

The Swede becomes the third Newcastle player to score in seven consecutive Premier League matches, after Alan Shearer in 1996 and Joe Willock in 2021.

Tottenham improved after the break and almost equalised 10 minutes into the second half, but Brennan Johnson struck the woodwork from the tightest of angles after Martin Dubravka had kept out Pape Sarr’s effort from outside the box.

Second-half substitute James Maddison curled an effort narrowly wide of the far post and Sergio Reguilon lashed a shot off target late on, but there was no way back for Spurs as Postecoglou’s team slumped to a fifth home league defeat of the campaign.

Magpies flying high

A little over a month ago, Newcastle managed only one attempt at goal – and none on target – in a meek 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Fast forward five weeks and Eddie Howe’s team look unstoppable, scoring 18 goals and conceding only two in a run of six straight victories.

The Magpies responded brilliantly to Solanke’s early opener and should have been further ahead by half-time as Isak, Gordon and Joelinton all went close.

Isak’s strike was his 13th in the league this season and 12th in as many top-flight appearances. The 25-year-old has found the net six times against Spurs in the Premier League – more than against any other opposition.

As was the case in Monday’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United, Newcastle’s second-half approach focused more on containing their opponents in an effort to protect their lead.

Dutch centre-back Sven Botman, making his first appearance since March 2024, delivered an assured performance at the heart of defence before being replaced by Lloyd Kelly in added time.

The win consolidates Newcastle’s place in fifth spot, which may yet prove enough to secure a place in the Champions League in 2025-26.

Spurs in freefall

Having watched their side ship 15 goals in their previous four matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs fans may have approached the visit of in-form Newcastle with an air of trepidation.

They will have raised an eyebrow at the home side’s starting XI, too. Postecoglou fielded the youngest Tottenham team to start a Premier League match since March 2015, leaving Son Heung-min on the bench and replacing ill goalkeeper Fraser Forster with 25-year-old Austin.

Postecoglou’s team made the perfect start but once again failed to hang on to their lead, meaning they have now not kept a clean sheet in 10 consecutive Premier League matches.

Solanke sent a looping header on to the roof of the net as Tottenham sought a late reprieve, but they failed to trouble Dubravka enough in the second half to merit a share of the spoils.

They have now picked up only five points from their last eight games in the top flight, while their run of six home league games without a win is their longest since an eight-game streak under Juande Ramos in 2008.

Spurs play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals and Tamworth in the FA Cup third round in their next two matches, before returning to league action against north London rivals Arsenal on 15 January.