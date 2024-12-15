Inaugural KAS Table Tennis Youth Camp Targets School-Going ‘Youth Olympics’ Age Set

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 15 – Every successful girl player in table tennis must develop a sense of resilience and gusto to win points.

Whatever the case, coaches should make girl players be aware of their strength and how to use it to best effect.

To enhance progress and development in this regard, the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) is for the first time reaching out to the grassroots ostensibly to keep the “Ping-Pong” spirit fresh and alive.

According to career school teacher and table tennis coach, Julius Mvuria (who is running the KAS girls’ camp in the Coast), the one great lesson that every girl must absorb at an early age is to be receptive to new ideas and indeed being alert to new techniques and tactics.

“Table tennis is a game that needs physical agility, mental strength and tactical skills, so young buddying talents if they play the game and keep their minds busy, it’s good for them. For the last seven days we have been looking at their services, footwork, their forehand and backhand, drives, the spins, and more so, the tactical skills because that’s very important,” explained Mvuria.

Mvuria believes that if the girls, and by extension, the youth, are nurtured early and play the sport competitively, the sport will grow in leaps and bounds.

— International Scouts–

A team of 6 under 18 girls were selected from the coast regional school games to join the KAS girls camp at Shimo La Tewa Secondary School. ⁠⁠The Girls have been in camp for the last two weeks.

The best will be selected to head to Nairobi for an elite camp where international scouts will be invited. ⁠

This is a move initiated by the Ministry of sports moving away from Talanta Hela.

Asked what informed a low number of girls in the initial camp, Mvuria attributed it to the short notice.

“Many wanted to come but they couldn’t make it because of the holiday and some were not aware. Next time they will be over 50 girls,” Mvuria stated.

He added, “We thank the Kenya Academy of Sports for the first-time bringing table tennis on board. One message for the parents is that table tennis is a game like any other. It’s a very tactical game, meaning it involves the mind physically and mental strength. I encourage parents to encourage their children, participate in table tennis.”

Mvuria went on: “Table Tennis in schools is played in the second term together with volleyball and football, and when we select the girls from the region, it’s normally six girls and six boys.”

“If KAS can continue with this and then we give time to follow up on the girls after they compete school things will be better as most of them after school, they don’t play table tennis. But if we identify and follow up, we can make a very good national team for table tennis that can win medals.”

–Pragmatic Approach–

By and large, Mvuria wants to see the Federation running the sport in the country being more proactive and pragmatic.

“They federation should provide us with the necessary equipment like bats, tables and balls which are very few. Competitions are also few and far between, so if the federation can provide the equipment, then they will have created an enabling environment for players.” He added.

“We need to have serious clubs, players playing table tennis, if we play the game seasonally, then we will get nowhere. If we adopt best practices many clubs will compete and we have competitive leagues then we can go places. I believe players like Brian Mutua can be many, but then again, we need to continue playing sports regularly.”