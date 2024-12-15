Brewers' Assassin: Ogam brace propels Tusker to second on FKF PL standings with win over Bidco - Capital Sports
Tusker's Ryan Ogam celebrates with teammates after scoring against Bidco United. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE

Kenyan Premier League

Brewers’ Assassin: Ogam brace propels Tusker to second on FKF PL standings with win over Bidco

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 15 – Ryan Ogam continued his hot streak with two goals against Bidco United in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League encounter at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday evening.

The defensive midfielder-turned-striker drew first blood in the 10th minute, running on to Shaphan Oyugi’s through ball before firing past John ‘Toldo’ Otieno in Bidco goal.

The two combined again, 48 minutes later, Oyugi threading another through ball to Ogam who lobbed an onrushing Otieno for his 12th goal of the season.

Samuel Munala earned a consolation for Bidco, controlling a long cross from Douglas Mokaya before firing past Tusker custodian Brian Opondo.

The win propels propels coach Charles Okere’s charges to 24 points on the log, same as leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) who lead courtesy of a superior goal difference.

The bankers suffered a 2-0 loss to Shabana in a concurrent league tie at the Gusii Stadium.

In this article:
