‘We were overambitious in bidding for CHAN’ – Murkomen admits amid race against time to complete stadia

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 10 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen admits Kenya were overambitious in bidding to host next year’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

Murkomen says the country put itself under immense pressure by agreeing to co-host the continental competition – having already won the bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

“We have put ourselves under immense pressure. In fact, with the benefit of hindsight, we even ask ourselves whether we should have pushed for CHAN. But, it is this kind of pressure that made Kenya have the two major facilities that have lasted for 40 years. So, 40 years down the line, our children will be thankful for this pressure that we went through to build these stadia,” the CS said.

The country is presently racing against the clock to complete renovations on the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium, which are expected to host the matches to be held in Kenya.

Doubts persist over whether these works will be completed by the end of the year with fears that Rwanda could be co-opted as a co-host should Kenya fall short.

Nonetheless, the CS is adamant that everything will be up and ready by December 31, underlining the government’s commitment to expend all resources towards the same.

“We have had meetings with the contractors…we are relying on their word in terms of their commitment that they will be on time. We know the challenges they have; we are facilitating to resolve the challenges they are experiencing. We appreciate the support Caf (Confederation of African Football) have given us and the pressure they have put on us. We will continue being on this to the end,” he said.

Murkomen was speaking on Tuesday afternoon when he inaugurated the local organising committee (LOC) for CHAN 2025 as well as Afcon 2027.

The CS expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver a world class event.

“Thank God you have not turned down this opportunity to serve because you are patriotic. We are going to carry this load together of preparing for this important event. Our country was ranked the best in Africa at the Olympics and I am confident you will deliver one of the best events ever in the history of the competition,” Murkomen said.

The committee is chaired by former Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye, to be deputised by newly elected Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chair Hussein Mohammed.

Up to the task

Speaking at the same time, Musonye assured Murkomen the committee will shed blood, sweat and tears to ensure Kenya delivers on CHAN.

He admitted it was unwise for Kenya to bid on the competition but nonetheless promised they would work round the clock to make it happen.

“We have a job to do and I want to assure you, we shall do our best to deliver CHAN and Afcon. The same worry you have, I had it one year ago and I told you…I told you I was not very keen on CHAN because the time factor was very close. We are behind schedule but I am very glad that the Sports PS and the CEO of Sports Fund have assured of support. So, we will do our very best to deliver CHAN and a better Afcon,” Musonye said.

The longtime football administrator further promised prudent use of funds.

“I want to assure you we are going to be very patriotic and prudent in the use of resources. We are going to try our best to use what you will give us so that after this if I go back to my place in Shinyalu, I am safe,” he said.

The committee will be assisted by a secretariat headed by Homeboyz CEO Mike Rabar.