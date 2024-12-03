‘No expiry date for my Olympic dream-‘ Alexandra Ndolo determined to win medal for Kenya despite heartbreak in Paris

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 3 – Kenyan fencer Alexandra Ndolo remains determined to win an Olympic medal for the country at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Ndolo says she has gotten over the disappointment of this year’s Paris Games and is already setting the building blocks for the next edition of the quadrennial competition.

“On one side, I am very proud that I could write history because it was the first time the country was represented in this sport at the Olympics. On the other side, in my mind, I am already at LA in 2028 because one match at the Olympics was not enough for me. I want to go further and win a medal for Kenya in Los Angeles,” the German-born athlete said.

Ndolo put Kenya on the fencing map in July this year when she took to the mat at the Paris Olympics where she unfortunately exited the women’s Epee round of 32 after a slim 12-13 loss to Ukrainian Olena Kryvytska.

The 2022 World Championships silver medalist admits the loss was hard for her to take but is grateful for messages of support from fans all over the globe. Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Ndolo during competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

“The disappointment was really tough…I am not going to lie. You train for so many years to make such a big stage as the Olympics to make your country proud…and after 10 minutes, everything is over. That was really tough but I received a lot of messages from people telling me how proud they are that we could take this first step of making fencing a big sport in the country. That really helped me pick myself up,” she said.

Ndolo adds: “To be honest, before this I thought that if I failed to win a medal Kenyans would be so super disappointed. Instead, they were so great…just picking me up and cheering me on.”

Even as she casts her eyes wide to the podium place at Los Angeles, Ndolo is looking to shine at the upcoming African Championships as well as the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

She is, however, under no illusion about the hard work she will have to put in to achieve her medal ambitions.

“First, let’s qualify…let’s stay healthy. Personally, I am an ambitious person; I am always gunning to win medals. I have my personal goals; what I would tell Kenyans is that I am a very hard worker and will always do my best. I will never go to a championship and just slack off,” she said.

Forging future fencers

Ndolo is currently in the country for a series of initiatives to grow fencing among young talents in Nairobi.

On Tuesday morning, she was at the Olympic Primary School, Nairobi where she took a group of boys and girls from Kibera-based NGO, Anno’s One Fine Day, through the basics of the sport.

The one-hour session, facilitated by the French Embassy, culminated in a fencing exhibition between Ndolo and coach Ashley Ngoiri.

Reflecting on her interaction with the little ones, Ndolo was over the moon, adding that forging future fencers has become a core purpose of her life.

“I love working with kids because they are a very honest audience. When they like what you are showing them, they’ll show you…if they don’t like, they’ll show you as well but at least you know their excitement is real. For me, that is a very good feedback and especially coming to Kibera where you don’t usually get such extra-curricular activities,” she said.

Ndolo added: “I love having the chance of sharing my sport and bringing it to the kids because I want us to dream big. Maybe, for now, I am the only fencer who is going to represent the country…maybe the first African champion…maybe the first Olympian but I don’t want to be the last.”

The 37-year-old was particularly impressed by the children’s thirst for knowledge.

She noted it is evidence of the huge potential for fencing to become a popular sport in Kenya.

“You know I was fencing for Germany for 15 years so I have experience and can compare between the European systems and the Kenyan system. Our kids here don’t lack the talent or the drive…they lack the opportunities. Once you have the equipment and give them the chance, they are hungry. We don’t have to have great runners; we also have great fencers,” Ndolo observed.

What next for Ndolo?

Ndolo is not content to stop at such initiatives, rather she remains unyielding in her quest to produce the next ‘Alexandra Ndolo’ from her father’s birthplace.

“As a fencing ambassador for Kenya, in and out, I know I can inspire the kids and they don’t care whether I win at the Olympics because I have come and showed them the sport with passion. I will partner with more companies and I will come back to do more of these initiatives because I believe we can grow the sport in Kenya,” she said.

She is confident her fencing gospel will struck a chord with the hearts of millions across the country.

“Come, join, have a look…karibu (welcome). Whenever I am in the country, reach out to me. I know I have a big social following and not every one can reach me but very soon I will post an email address where institutions that want to have an event like this can reach out and we will get together,” Ndolo said.

On her wishlist is for the sport to spread as far as her father’s ancestral home in Kisumu County.

“For me, Nairobi is just the beginning. It makes sense to start from the capital but my family, I am half Luo; let’s go to Kisumu County…let’s go to Mombasa County because then I can also combine it with the beach. Let’s go to all the counties, let’s grow the sport. Yesterday (Monday) I was at the German School,” Ndolo said.

Ndolo’s latest tour also includes an exhibition at Karen Country Club on Wednesday, a film screening and cocktail at the Alliance Francaise on Thursday and an end-of-the-year party at Lycée français international Denis Diderot, the following day.