Valencia Marathon champ Sawe offers prayers for Spanish city after worst natural disaster in decades

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 2 – Newly-crowned Valencia Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe expressed his condolences to those affected by the flash floods that have ravaged the Spanish city in the past month.

Sawe comforted the residents of the city, adding that they are in his heart even as he savours his victory.

“My condolences for the tragedy that befell the people of Valencia. It was so sad…for all they have gone through, I pray for them…for God to give them hearts to have harmony and peace and all shall be well. We are very sorry for the Valencia people,” he said.

At least 222 people lost their lives in Valencia after flash floods that affected several regions of Spain, beginning on October 29.

Additionally, property worth millions have been destroyed with much of the region mired in mud and debris.

It is thought to be the worst natural disaster to hit the country in decades.

Sunday (December 1) was a rare ray of sunshine as hundreds came out to participate in the 43rd edition of the annual road race.

Sawe grabbed the top headlines when he clocked the fifth fastest time in the history of the men’s marathon (2:02:05) to grab victory in what was his debut in the 42km.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was also the second fastest time ever set by a marathon debutant in Valencia, following Kelvin Kiptum’s 2:01:53 in 2022.

“I am so happy that I won today…this is quite a great moment for me considering I was making my marathon debut. I am happy to have set my personal best in a nice city as Valencia,” the world half marathon silver medalist said.

The 28-year-old’s last race before Valencia was at the Copenhagen Half Marathon where he clocked 58:05 to triumph.